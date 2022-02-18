Kaine & Manning introduce auto re-enroll act for employer-sponsored retirement plans

WASHINGTON, Dc. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Congresswoman Kathy Manning (D-NC-06) have introduced the bicameral Auto Reenroll Act of 2022, according to Kaine’s team.

The legislation is meant to get more workers to participate in employer-sponsored retirement plans by encouraging retirement plans to automatically reenroll workers in these plans, with the option to opt out.

“Employer-sponsored retirement plans are an important part of retirement for millions of Americans,” said Senator Kaine. “However, far too many workers are missing out on money that can go a long way toward financial stability in their retirement years by failing to participate in their employer matching contribution. This common-sense legislation will build on the success of auto-enrollment and help put families in Virginia and across the nation on a safer financial footing for the future.”

The bill would allow those who opt out of their retirement savings plan to reconsider their choice every three years as their career progresses and financial situation changes.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.