Lexington shares the love in Restaurant Week

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It may be past Valentines Day, but Lexington’s restaurants are hoping to share the love.

It’s Lexington Restaurant Week through the twenty-second, and in honor of the Virginia Tourism LOVE letters being in Lexington’s Hopkins Green Park, they moved the winter Restaurant Week specials up by a week to take advantage of both the attraction and to be closer to Valentines Day.

”Typically, it’s been three courses for thirty dollars, three courses for twenty dollars, depending on the restaurant. There’s lunch specials, you know, a special for ten dollars for the lunch,” said Rebecca Logan of Main Street Lexington. “We actually have a few folks with breakfast specials.”

The restaurants are sharing their love by putting together specials on the menu for a discount price all through the week.

