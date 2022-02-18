Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr. return to court over motion to have count dismissed

Falwell seeks to dismiss the breach of fiduciary duty count.
Falwell seeks to dismiss the breach of fiduciary duty count.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University and Jerry Falwell, Jr. returned to a Lynchburg courtroom Friday.

That stems from Liberty’s lawsuit against their former president.

Friday’s proceedings surrounded a Falwell motion to get one of the counts in that lawsuit against him - breach of fiduciary duty - dismissed.

After some back and forth, Judge James Watson said he’ll take the matter under advisement for now.

Additionally, Falwell filed a counterclaim to Liberty’s lawsuit in October 2021, alleging defamation, breach of employment agreement and several property-related claims.

In that counterclaim, he seeks to be awarded an unspecified amount in damages and enjoin Liberty from retaining property he claims as his.

A Friday court filing indicated that by agreement of both parties, the countersuit will not move forward as it is. The filing says Falwell will have 60 days to amend his counterclaim to, in part, “assert cases of action that are materially distinct from those asserted in the original counterclaim.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener
Thomas Eric Lowe, 49, arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Three-month drug investigation ends with arrest of Carroll County man
Bryson W. Berger mugshot
Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing

Latest News

After 10 years in the House of Delegates, Chris Head says he will run for a seat in the...
Del. Chris Head announces campaign for Virginia Senate
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
A Look At Covington Redevelopment Project
Tuskeegee Airman Visits Local University
Governor Youngkin Pivots To Tax Reform, Includes Eliminating Grocery Tax