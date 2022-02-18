Hometown Local
Man shot in stomach; alleged shooter arrested

Jacob Robertson mugshot
Jacob Robertson mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated in a hospital and another is charged with malicious wounding after a shooting early Friday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was called to reports of a man shot in the abdomen early in the morning of February 18 on Southland Drive in Martinsville.

The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation indicated Jake Raleigh Robertson and the victim argued outside the victim’s home, and that’s where Robertson allegedly shot the victim.

Robertson, 23 of Axton, was pulled over in traffic, arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

