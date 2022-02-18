Hometown Local
More than $100K in drugs seized during Henry Co. investigation

Henry County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple drug and firearm charges have been handed down to two Henry Co. residents who were arrested following an undercover distribution investigation.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 121 Kimway Dr. Thursday that led to the confiscation of around two pounds of suspected Fentanyl, one and a half pounds of methamphetamine and a half-pound of cocaine. The estimated street value of the haul is more than $100,000.

Three vehicles, four guns, two body armor kits and $67,486 in U.S. currency were also seized.

Henry County Sheriff's Office
Tynanhry Termaine Watkins, 31 of Axton, was charged with:

“-Possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

-Possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

-Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

-Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.”

Melinda Lynn Craft, 46 of Axton, was charged with:

“-Possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

-Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

-Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.”

Both are being held without bond at the Henry County Jail. Additional charges are expected.

You’re asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463) with any information about the investigation.

