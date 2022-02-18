Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No. 23 Virginia Tech women rout Syracuse 102-53

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, and No. 23 Virginia Tech routed Syracuse 102-53 for its fifth straight win.

Virginia Tech set several program records in the victory, including its most points scored in an Atlantic Coast Conference game and the largest margin of victory in an ACC contest.

The Hokies (20-6, 12-3) also set a Carrier Dome record for most points scored at Syracuse and surpassed 11 conference wins for the first time since joining the ACC in 2004.

Teisha Hyman scored 18 points for Syracuse (11-14, 4-11).

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener
Thomas Eric Lowe, 49, arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Three-month drug investigation ends with arrest of Carroll County man
Bryson W. Berger mugshot
Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing

Latest News

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program...
LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian
Virginia Tech Women Head Toward ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Women Head Toward ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Baseball Season Starts Friday
Virginia Tech Baseball Season Starts Friday
Rail Yard Dawgs Push Toward Playoffs