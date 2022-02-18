Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

NTSB releases update to deadly Pittsylvania Co. plane crash investigation

Virginia State Police at the entrance to the plane crash site in Pittsylvania County.
Virginia State Police at the entrance to the plane crash site in Pittsylvania County.(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We are learning more about the February 1 plane crash outside Danville that left the lone person aboard, the pilot, dead.

The plane went down behind a Pittsylvania County tree line just off Cardwell Lane, minutes after flying out of Danville Regional Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board released an update to its investigation Friday, stating the pilot had previously flown aerial surveying in that exact type of plane and the takeoff was normal.

The flight was the pilot’s first solo aerial surveying flight for the company after multiple observation flights with the company’s owner.

According to the landowner, the plane “came in flat” and was “not turning or spinning” when it landed in the woods approximately four miles southeast of Danville Regional Airport.

The plane sustained heavy damage in the crash.

No cause has yet been determined and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

See the full report here:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener
Thomas Eric Lowe, 49, arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Three-month drug investigation ends with arrest of Carroll County man
Bryson W. Berger mugshot
Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing

Latest News

Stuart man killed in Patrick County crash
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Crash in Montgomery County cleared
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death