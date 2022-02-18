NTSB releases update to deadly Pittsylvania Co. plane crash investigation

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We are learning more about the February 1 plane crash outside Danville that left the lone person aboard, the pilot, dead.

The plane went down behind a Pittsylvania County tree line just off Cardwell Lane, minutes after flying out of Danville Regional Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board released an update to its investigation Friday, stating the pilot had previously flown aerial surveying in that exact type of plane and the takeoff was normal.

The flight was the pilot’s first solo aerial surveying flight for the company after multiple observation flights with the company’s owner.

According to the landowner, the plane “came in flat” and was “not turning or spinning” when it landed in the woods approximately four miles southeast of Danville Regional Airport.

The plane sustained heavy damage in the crash.

No cause has yet been determined and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

See the full report here:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.