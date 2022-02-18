Roanoke man sentenced to prison for fatal crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to several charges connected to the death of a man in a crash in 2019. The sentence was handed down February 18, 2022.

Kenneth Inger had pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, DUI and two counts of hit-and-run. He pleaded no contest to felony murder for the death of Thomas “Pete” Orr. The murder charge had replaced an original charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The breakdown of the sentences is as follows:

Felony murder - 18 years, suspended after 8 years

Aggravated involuntary manslaughter- 6 years

Felony hit and run (2 counts) - 3 years each, suspended after one year is served

DUI - 1 year

The sentences are to run consecutively, and Inger’s driver’s license is revoked indefinitely.

Inger admitted to police he smoked marijuana before being involved in the crash on Brambleton Avenue. In addition to smoking marijuana, police said he had been driving “at a high rate of speed” before the crash.

