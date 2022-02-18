Hometown Local
Russian threat to Ukraine “very dangerous territory,” Warner says

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine remains high, whether it comes on the battlefield or in cyberspace.

Speaking with reporters Thursday morning, Warner said the U.S. has seen no real de-escalation in the region. And one of the issues of particular concern to him, Warner said, is the potential impact of a major cyber-attack.

“Once you let that bug out, you can’t control it,” Warner said during the teleconference. “It could have huge ramifications, for example, in neighboring Poland, which is a NATO nation and could suddenly raise a whole host of questions that up to this date have been hypothetical.”

Warner said he was travelling to Munich for an International Security Conference, where he expects the situation in Ukraine to dominate the discussion.

