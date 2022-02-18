Stuart man killed in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash Thursday.

Police were called late the night of February 17 to Fairystone Park Highway, just east of Meadow Brooke Loop in Patrick County.

They say Matthew Eric Bauer, 45 of Stuart, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran off the road, hitting a guardrail and overturning. Bauer was thrown from the SUV.

Police say Bauer was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.