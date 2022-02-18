Hometown Local
Tuskeegee Airman visits VMI

Woodhouse spoke to cadets in VMI's Marshall Hall.
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A World War II hero visited the Virginia Military Institute last night.

Lt. Col. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse spoke to VMI cadets Thursday night.

Woodhouse is one of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American fighter pilots and support staff who fought in World War II and paved the way for the integration of the military.

He spoke on “the tyranny of words,” saying there are moments in life when the word “black” or the word “white” can cause a reaction.

He had this answer when a cadet asked for the most important lesson he should bring back to barracks: ”Like I said, this may sound simple, but just do the right thing. We have the Ten Commandments. That’s all you have to do. Love thy neighbor as yourself. That’s in the Ten Commandments.”

Woodhouse also toured the institute and met with cadets in their barracks.

