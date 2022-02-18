Animal shelters partnering to hold free adoption event Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection announced Friday they are partnering to hold an adoption event Saturday.

The two organizations have too many adoptable dogs and not enough space to bring in more animals.

Adoption fees will be waived for all approved applicants. Applications will be able to be approved on the spot meaning a dog can be adopted and go home on the same day for free.

The event will be outside the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, at 1510 Baldwin Ave NE in Roanoke. The event will start at 1 p.m. and go till 4 p.m., February 19. Volunteers and staff members will have adoptable dogs to meet at the front of the building.

