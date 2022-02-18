Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret features first model with Down syndrome

Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.
Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.(Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old from Puerto Rico appears in a diverse campaign with a group of others to promote the lingerie brand’s new “Love Cloud” collection.

Jirau has been modeling since 2019.

In 2020, she became one of the few models with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week.

Jirau emphasizes on social media that her goal is to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

In the new Victoria’s Secret campaign, she appears with 16 other professional and non-professional models of all skin tones, ages and body sizes.

The lingerie brand’s first openly transgender model is also part of it.

The campaign is part of Victoria’s Secret’s ongoing attempts to overhaul the narrow image of sexy that it cultivated for decades.

The company said in a press statement it hopes the campaign will “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener
Thomas Eric Lowe, 49, arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Three-month drug investigation ends with arrest of Carroll County man
Bryson W. Berger mugshot
Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
Three Amherst County Public Schools bus drivers were administered breath tests at a high school...
Amherst County Schools considering virtual option for 2022-2023 school year