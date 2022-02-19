Hometown Local
Collapsed scaffolding closes portion of Williamson Rd. NE in Roanoke

WDBJ7 photo
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Williamson Road NE SB is closed Saturday from Rutherford Avenue NE to Wells Avenue NW due to scaffolding in the roadway. The stretch of road runs between the Berglund Center and Hotel Roanoke.

WDBJ7 Photo
(WDBJ7)

There is no estimate as to when the road will be reopened.

Roanoke Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

