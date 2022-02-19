Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing

Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner tortured her son for stealing.
By Erik Avanier
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Police in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating what they say is a horrific case of child abuse after a couple was accused of torturing the woman’s son as punishment for stealing.

Police arrested and charged Nicole Bennett, 36, and Ronald McKinney, 46, with child abuse after police say the pair went too far while punishing Bennett’s young teenage son for stealing.

McKinney is accused of punching the boy in the face and chest.

Bennett is accused of forcing her son to place his hands inside a hot oven while police say she beat him with a baseball bat. The boy told police he was even forced to place his hands on the hot metal interior side of the oven door for 10 seconds, and that McKinney pressed one of his hands to the door.

After being battered and burned, police say the boy was forced to sleep outside on the front patio overnight and wasn’t allowed back into the house until the following morning.

While it’s still unclear what Bennett told police, McKinney reportedly told investigators that he punched the boy in the chest but says he never touched his face or pressed the boy’s hand onto a hot oven door.

Bennett’s bail is set for close to $1 million. McKinney’s is at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man sentenced to prison for fatal crash
Jacob Robertson mugshot
Man shot in stomach; alleged shooter arrested
Henry County Sheriff's Office
More than $100K in drugs seized during Henry Co. investigation
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukraine rebels mobilize troops amid Russia invasion fears

Latest News

Tims demonstrated how he makes his elaborate quilts.
Quilting retreat at the Historic Masonic Theatre
Hokies men’s basketball loses to UNC, 65-57 Saturday
One N-scale setup is made of modules built by several hobbyists.
George Washington Model Train Expo brings fans to Clifton Forge
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege