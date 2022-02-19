Hometown Local
Gusty winds return today

Wind Advisory goes into effect at 11AM
Sunny and windy today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
  • Clear and cold this morning
  • Winds turn gusty mid to late morning
  • Rainy weather returns next week

SATURDAY

Wind Advisory goes into effect at 11AM.
Wind Advisory goes into effect at 11AM.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunny skies are expected today. A front is moving through mid to late morning and will bring gusty winds to the region again today. Winds could gust 40-50 mph at times in these highlighted counties other locations will see winds gusting 30-40mph at times. Highs in the upper 30s to the west with a few lower 50s to the east.

SUNDAY

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected again on Sunday. Winds will be lighter and high will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday.

WET, MILD NEXT WEEK

We’ll see a warm up next week as we’ll be stuck between two large systems allowing for a southerly flow. After a quiet and sunny Monday, clouds and rain chances will return for much of next week. We could see multiple inches of rain by the end of the week. Stay tuned for more updates!

An active pattern brings round of rain next week.
An active pattern brings round of rain next week.(WDBJ Weather)
Multiple systems could bring a lot of rain next week.
Multiple systems could bring a lot of rain next week.(WDBJ Weather)

