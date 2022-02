BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team was defeated 65-57 Saturday at Cassell Coliseum by the visiting Tar Heels.

Senior night celebrations were held for Storm Murphy, Keve Aluma, and Justyn Mutts.

Aluma put up 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Hokies are now seventh in the ACC.

