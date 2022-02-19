Hometown Local
Lynchburg hit-and-run lands one person in the hospital

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital Friday in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle along Campbell Avenue near Florida Avenue in Lynchburg.

Crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The driver was traveling north when the person was hit.

Contact 434-455-6047 with information regarding the crash.

