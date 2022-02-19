Hometown Local
Pulaski skate shop rallies for community support after break in

Jacob says he's been skating for 13 years.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A passion that’s lasted more than a decade and has turned into a business, makes Jacob Hodge who he is.

“Whenever we were younger we couldn’t go to Blacksburg or Roanoke to get a board, so I figured why not cater to the actual talent that’s here,” said Hodge.

He started NRV Board Shop exactly a year ago, noticing a growth in the skate community, especially in his hometown.

“You know you can do it as a group, as a team sport, or it can be an individual sport, and a lot of people started skating during COVID,” said Hodge.

While hitting the skate park isn’t as popular during the winter months, Hodge closed up shop with a plan to reopen in March. Now he’s not so sure if that can happen.

“So I came here to grab something and realized “oh no, my stuff’s gone,” so that’s how I figured it out,” said Hodge.

Hodge’s back wall was full of boards. It now sits empty. He estimates well over $1,000 in merchandise is gone. The town’s police department is investigating.

“I’m hoping whoever did this, I don’t wish the worse for them, obviously, they have some stuff they need to change, hoping they can have the opportunity to think about their life,” said Hodge.

A sentiment that goes hand and hand with the shop’s mission statement: spreading goodness and love through the gift of skateboarding.

Hodge set up a GoFundMe. You can see more details about the shop here.

