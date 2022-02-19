Hometown Local
Quilting retreat at the Historic Masonic Theatre

Tims demonstrated how he makes his elaborate quilts.
By Bruce Young
Feb. 19, 2022
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some lucky quilters have been enjoying a special treat..

At the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge, quilter Ricky Tims has been hosting a quilting retreat.

It’s a customized, one-of-a-kind seminar based on his popular Quilt Luminarium that has received rave reviews from thousands of quilters from across the country.

“I hope that people that are attending my seminar will find something that they can do that might be unique and original to them,” tims said. “There is of course the making of the patterns, but I’m all about creativity and I want to push them to do things that they never thought was possible.”

He finished with a concert. Tims says music has been a passion of his through life.

