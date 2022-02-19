REGIONAL PLAYOFFS: Fleming boys knock off Patrick Henry in OT thriller; PH girls advance
Elijah Mitchell’s 22 points led the Colonels to the win on the road.
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The William Fleming boys basketball team knocked off Patrick Henry in overtime Friday night, 56-53, to advance in the regional round.
On the girls’ side, the Patriots got the better of the Colonels, winning at home, 41-31.
