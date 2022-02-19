Roanoke City Public Schools holds hiring event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools held their annual teacher hiring event on Saturday.

The school district interviewed around 50 candidates for jobs at all grade levels and for all subjects. Special education, foreign language, and math teachers are some of the spots the district noted as difficult to fill.

Some positions need filled immediately, while others will be filled for next school year. The district says that finding qualified teachers is the foundation for student success.

“It’s very important because we want the highest quality teachers in terms of what they bring to the table,” explains Dominick Mckee, the Chief Human Resources Officer. “We want them highly qualified, make sure they know their content. If they don’t, then we have professional development that can offer what they lack.”

The district says they are not only in need of teachers, and candidates can apply for the open positions at any time. A link with a list of open positions, and where to apply is available here.

