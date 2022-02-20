Buena Vista auction supports veterans’ dinner

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Buena Vista, the War Memorial building heard the call of the auctioneer Saturday.

Post 126 of the American Legion were auctioning contributions from local supporters to raise money for a dinner to honor veterans.

They say they want to pull together the gathering to show not just veterans, but their spouses and widows that they appreciate their sacrifice for the country.

”This plan is coming together,” said Gary Floyd, the Commander of Post 126. “We still have a few little things to do to get it all together, but on Armed Forces Day it’s going to happen. That’s what I like about this Legion. If we decide to do something, it’s going to happen. Okay?”

They still have a few items, and are getting more in a monthly flea market on the first Saturday each month.

