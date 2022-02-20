Multiple local wrestlers bring home titles at state championships in Salem
New Kent, Strasburg and Grundy won the three team championships.
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia High School League wrestling championships wrapped up Saturday for Classes 1, 2 and 3 at the Salem Civic Center.
New Kent won the Class 3 team crown, while Staunton River finished third and Christiansburg finished fourth.
Strasburg took the Class 2 team title, with James River coming in third and Glenvar finishing fourth.
In Class 1, Grundy took first place, followed by Rural Retreat in second.
Here were the local wrestlers who took home individual state gold:
Class 3
106 - Colin Martin of Staunton River
113 - Noah Nininger of Staunton River
120 - JB Dragovich of Hidden Valley
152 - Luke Robie of Christiansburg
220 - Parker Ferrell of Christiansburg
285 - Aiden Lacoma of Christiansburg
Class 2
120 - Craig Bowyer of James River
126 - Chase Cuddy of James River
170 - Chase Miller of Glenvar
195 - Carder Miller of James River
Class 1
106 - Parker Stone of Rural Retreat
132 - Eli Blevins of Rural Retreat
138 - Tanner Jones of Grayson County
