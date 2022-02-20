Hometown Local
Multiple local wrestlers bring home titles at state championships in Salem

New Kent, Strasburg and Grundy won the three team championships.
James River's Carder Miller celebrates following state championship win on Saturday.
James River's Carder Miller celebrates following state championship win on Saturday.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia High School League wrestling championships wrapped up Saturday for Classes 1, 2 and 3 at the Salem Civic Center.

New Kent won the Class 3 team crown, while Staunton River finished third and Christiansburg finished fourth.

Strasburg took the Class 2 team title, with James River coming in third and Glenvar finishing fourth.

In Class 1, Grundy took first place, followed by Rural Retreat in second.

Here were the local wrestlers who took home individual state gold:

Class 3

106 - Colin Martin of Staunton River

113 - Noah Nininger of Staunton River

120 - JB Dragovich of Hidden Valley

152 - Luke Robie of Christiansburg

220 - Parker Ferrell of Christiansburg

285 - Aiden Lacoma of Christiansburg

Class 2

120 - Craig Bowyer of James River

126 - Chase Cuddy of James River

170 - Chase Miller of Glenvar

195 - Carder Miller of James River

Class 1

106 - Parker Stone of Rural Retreat

132 - Eli Blevins of Rural Retreat

138 - Tanner Jones of Grayson County

