A rainy pattern is expected this week

Sunny and dry through Monday

Mild start to the week (60s)

Rainy pattern sets up from Tuesday through Friday

SUNDAY

Sunny skies are expected again today with light winds around 5-10 mph. Temperatures look to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

Sunny and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

High pressure continues to build in for Monday. We will start off in the 20s and lower 30s, but temperatures warm quickly with highs in the 60s for much of the region. We stay dry on Monday, but showers spread into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be the beginning of our rainy pattern.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

SYSTEM #1: Models have been consistently showing two systems bringing rounds of rain to the region. The first looks to slide through the Great Lakes and its front looks to stall nearby. This will allow for quite a bit of rain Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Models are showing a break Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning then system number 2 moves in. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Periods of rain expected as multiple systems move through. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

SYSTEM #2: Rain will continue to develop near the stationary front and spread into the region early Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon/evening. The cold front associated with this system will move through Thursday night into Friday morning and look to exit late Friday. Highs look cooler with highs on Thursday in the 40s and High on Friday in the 50s.

Waves of rain are expected for much of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

2-4″ of rain will be possible for parts of the area through by Friday. Localized flooding could be an issue. Stay tuned for more updates!

