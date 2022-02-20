Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

A rainy pattern is expected this week

Sunny and dry Sunday and Monday
Sunny and dry for now, but a rainy pattern move in this week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunny and dry through Monday
  • Mild start to the week (60s)
  • Rainy pattern sets up from Tuesday through Friday

SUNDAY

Sunny skies are expected again today with light winds around 5-10 mph. Temperatures look to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

Sunny and seasonable today.
Sunny and seasonable today.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

High pressure continues to build in for Monday. We will start off in the 20s and lower 30s, but temperatures warm quickly with highs in the 60s for much of the region. We stay dry on Monday, but showers spread into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be the beginning of our rainy pattern.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

SYSTEM #1: Models have been consistently showing two systems bringing rounds of rain to the region. The first looks to slide through the Great Lakes and its front looks to stall nearby. This will allow for quite a bit of rain Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Models are showing a break Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning then system number 2 moves in. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Periods of rain expected as multiple systems move through.
Periods of rain expected as multiple systems move through.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

SYSTEM #2: Rain will continue to develop near the stationary front and spread into the region early Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon/evening. The cold front associated with this system will move through Thursday night into Friday morning and look to exit late Friday. Highs look cooler with highs on Thursday in the 40s and High on Friday in the 50s.

Waves of rain are expected for much of the week.
Waves of rain are expected for much of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

2-4″ of rain will be possible for parts of the area through by Friday. Localized flooding could be an issue. Stay tuned for more updates!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just under 500 without power in Roanoke Co.
WDBJ7 photo
Cleared: Collapsed scaffolding closes portion of Williamson Rd. NE in Roanoke
Jacob Robertson mugshot
Man shot in stomach; alleged shooter arrested
Roanoke man sentenced to prison for fatal crash
Falwell seeks to dismiss the breach of fiduciary duty count.
Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr. return to court over motion to have count dismissed

Latest News

Sunday Morning Update
Only a light southerly breezy expected Sunday.
Winds finally calm tonight; Fair & sunny Sunday
Seasonable highs tomorrow with a light south breeze.
Saturday Evening FastCast
Saturday Morning Update