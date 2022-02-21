Hometown Local
Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.(U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

The “bat falcon” was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency posted two photos of the bird taken by photographer Peter Witt on Facebook last week.

The Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge said that, based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge said the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

