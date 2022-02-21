Car buyers paying highest prices ever this Presidents Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Presidents Day is usually one of the best times to buy a car, but that’s not the case this year.

Car prices are as high as they have ever been.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean tells us there are 2 million fewer new cars available here in the US than there were in 2019.

According to AAA Auto Buying-partner TrueCar:

The average transaction price of new cars jumped almost 15% last year to almost $45,000.

The average listing price for a used car jumped almost 40%, to more than $33,000.

Dean says the shortage of new cars is driven primarily by the chip shortage which has significantly slowed auto manufacturing or, in some cases, halted production altogether.

“There just aren’t enough of those chips out there, so there’s a shortage of cars,” explains Dean.

The shortage of used vehicles is the result of rental car companies that sold off their fleets during the pandemic, now looking to replenish those fleets and having only used cars as an option.

At the beginning of last year, more than 90% of all new cars were sold below the MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). Now, the majority of new car sales are above the MSRP, so much so that some automotive manufacturers have threatened to withhold inventory on dealerships that continue to sell vehicles significantly above that suggested threshold.

Indications are that buyers have been going the extra mile to save. In January, traffic to the AAA Auto Buying Program website, was up almost 10% year over year, suggesting that buyers are tapping new resources and doing more research.

AAA Automotive experts say the supply chain issues causing costs to skyrocket will likely continue well in to 2022 but, they say, it is too early to predict whether the troubling trend will continue into 2023.

Consumers should do their homework before heading to the showroom.

This includes understanding your financing options and insurance payments with the vehicles you’re considering to buy.

You should also prepare to negotiate your financing, new car, and used car sale price separately to get the best deal.

If you can hold off on buying, continue to invest in your current vehicle with routine maintenance to keep it in good condition.

If you have a spare vehicle and don’t need to buy a new one, this could be your chance to cash out.

Buyers can also research on Kelley Blue Book or the AAA Auto Buying Program. Those sites can tell you the actual price you will pay for a new or used vehicle, may help you save on your Auto Loan and can provide you with an Insurance quote so you can budget accordingly.

If your lease is set to expire in the next six months, you could consider buying it out. Chances are the residual value you will pay for ownership is significantly less than the replacement value.

Drivers also continue experiencing pain at the pump.

Roanoke’s average this week is $3.31. That’s up 4 cents from last week, 19 cents from last month, and 86 cents compared to this time last year.

“We’re already well above the highest prices we saw last year and we don’t see a lot to bring prices down,” says Dean. “The tension between Russia and Ukraine has investors concerned there could be shortages on the global oil market that has been increasing some of that investing.”

As demand goes up with spring and summer travel, Dean says it’s worth checking into cashback programs and ways to save at the pump at different grocery or wholesale stores.

