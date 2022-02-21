Clifton Forge’s Club Car Deli to close

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge landmark is planning to close.

The Club Car Deli will lock its doors for the last time at the end of the month.

They announced on Facebook that, after 22 years, they are closing the shop, but will continue to make and sell their specialty cookies and other treats at the nearby Mountain Field Market, just up Main Street.

