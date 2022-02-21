Crash closes US-460W in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One eastbound land and all westbound lanes are closed after the crash in the 4100 block of West Main Street (Glenvar).

Roanoke County emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews are working the scene.

EARLIER STORY: A crash along US-460E in Roanoke County has closed the road in both directions Monday afternoon.

The crash was two miles north of Rt. 796, according to VDOT.

Check back for updates.

