Critical Employment claim backlog down nearly 89%, according to VEC

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin has announced the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is seeing a nearly 89% drop in its backlog.

Since January 15, the backlog of employment separation reports went down from 246,273 to 27,728, and unpaid pending claims have gone down from 24,887 to 15,846.

“Reducing backlogs is the critical first step as we fix VEC processes to help struggling Virginians that have been affected during the pandemic,” said Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller. “We have started the process of transforming the Commission and begun delivering results for the Commonwealth.”

