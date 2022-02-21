Friends of Tabitha Thompson host horse show series in her memory

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be a series of horse shows in Salem in memory of a beloved Carilion NICU Nurse and animal lover.

Friends of Tabitha Thompson are putting on the 2022 Silver Snaffle Horse Show Series.

As we reported before, Thompson was killed while riding her bike in Botetourt County.

The series will take place at Green Hill Park Equestrian Center.

Organizers say the event is not just for horse riders.

“You can volunteer. You can sponsor. You can donate. You can just come out and enjoy the fun We’ve tried to really add a lot of things that were family friendly,” said Allison Eakin, show organizer.

