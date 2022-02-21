Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Friends of Tabitha Thompson host horse show series in her memory

Tabitha Thompson
Tabitha Thompson(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be a series of horse shows in Salem in memory of a beloved Carilion NICU Nurse and animal lover.

Friends of Tabitha Thompson are putting on the 2022 Silver Snaffle Horse Show Series.

As we reported before, Thompson was killed while riding her bike in Botetourt County.

The series will take place at Green Hill Park Equestrian Center.

Organizers say the event is not just for horse riders.

“You can volunteer. You can sponsor. You can donate. You can just come out and enjoy the fun We’ve tried to really add a lot of things that were family friendly,” said Allison Eakin, show organizer.

For more information click here, or visit the Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River's Carder Miller celebrates following state championship win on Saturday.
Local wrestlers bring home titles at state championships in Salem
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage
Power restored in Roanoke Co. after outages caused by weather
A stalled frontal boundary brings multiple chances of rain.
Rainy pattern expected this week
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

Monday, February 21 - Evening Outlook
Monday, February 21 - Evening Outlook
The University of Lynchburg
University of Lynchburg professor says response to Ukraine situation will have future impacts
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist-held areas of Ukraine for so-called “peacekeeping”
Fire in Bedford County
Officials concerned about busy start to spring fire season in Virginia