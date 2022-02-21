Gas prices in Roanoke up 82 cents from a year ago, according to Gasbuddy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.28 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Gas prices in Roanoke are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke is priced at $3.09 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 60 per gallon cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.99 per gallon while the highest is $3.94 per gallon, a difference of 95 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is up 20.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

February 21, 2021: $2.46 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.63 per gallon)

February 21, 2020: $2.22 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.48 per gallon)

February 21, 2019: $2.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)

February 21, 2018: $2.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52 per gallon)

February 21, 2017: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.28 per gallon)

February 21, 2016: $1.56 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.71 per gallon)

February 21, 2015: $2.07 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.28 per gallon)

February 21, 2014: $3.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.38 per gallon)

February 21, 2013: $3.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.78 per gallon)

February 21, 2012: $3.55 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.57 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.41 per gallon, up 7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.42 per gallon, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.39 per gallon, up 3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.36 per gallon.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

