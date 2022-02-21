Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Giles County residents using AT&T currently experiencing 911 outage

(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County 911 is down for residents using AT&T, according to the Giles County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Residents using AT&T are asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800 or the New River Valley 911 authority at 540-382-4343 in case of an emergency. All other cell phone users can call 911 as usual.

Check back for updates on the outage.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River's Carder Miller celebrates following state championship win on Saturday.
Local wrestlers bring home titles at state championships in Salem
Power restored in Roanoke Co. after outages caused by weather
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage
A stalled frontal boundary brings multiple chances of rain.
Rainy pattern expected this week
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

Carmelita Black, reported missing by Richmond Police
Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia woman
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
A senior advisor to Governor Ralph Northam updated lawmakers on efforts by the Virginia...
Critical Employment claim backlog down nearly 89%, according to VEC
Monday Midday Update