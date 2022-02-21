Giles County residents using AT&T currently experiencing 911 outage
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County 911 is down for residents using AT&T, according to the Giles County Emergency Services Facebook page.
Residents using AT&T are asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800 or the New River Valley 911 authority at 540-382-4343 in case of an emergency. All other cell phone users can call 911 as usual.
