Grown Here at Home: Bedford County family building farming legacy

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Wright family farm in Bedford County is an ever-evolving operation. Four generations are part of this legacy. Gill Wright started the farm in 1935. In 1961, his son, Randolph, took over. He originally wanted to drive a tractor-trailer, but when he was a teenager, an injury changed all of that.

“I asked the Lord what he wanted me to do and he said I want you to be a farmer. And that’s what I did. I think he made a right good one out of me,” Randolph said.

The Wright family name became well-known, and the farm continued to grow. Randolph said he bought one farm after another one. Eventually, Randolph’s sons Danny and Curtis decided they wanted to be a part of the family business.

“We wanted to add to the acreage, we wanted it to grow,” Danny said.

“In ‘81 we bought a couple head of cattle and I remember we asked dad if we could put them on the farm and he said no, you’ve got to find your own place to rent,” Curtis explained.

He said it was all about teaching them responsibility.

“If you put them on his place, with us being young, you wouldn’t have to take care of your cattle, so he made us get a place of our own so we would take care of them. We found a place to rent, and we’ve been farming ever since,” Curtis said.

Wright Bros. Beef is a cow/calf operation.

“We have the mama cows and breed them to raise the calves, which in-turn goes to feed the world,” Danny said.

And now Danny’s daughter and son are joining the legacy as fourth generation farmers. Kaelyn took over Wright Bros. Fencing a few years ago.

“We do a lot of county projects where we fence out the creeks to help preserve water quality,” Kaelyn said.

She also helps with breeding the cows and doing pregnancy checks. Jason is the mechanic of the family. He went to school to become a heavy diesel technician, so he could work on more of their modern equipment.

“They don’t have to spend as much money sending it back to the dealer and do some of the jobs that I can do in-house,” Jason said.

The Wright family – four generations who have farming in their blood. They love the land, the animals, and are grateful that God has blessed them to be able to do this work. It’s a strong family legacy that continues.

“I’m so happy about the whole thing, words can’t explain it,” Randolph said.

