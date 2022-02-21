Hometown Local
Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery celebrates more than 20 years of business(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Restaurant Week continues but this year’s event is extra special for one business.

Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery is celebrating more than 20 years of business in Roanoke County.

During restaurant week, they’ll be serving up special dishes like Charlie’s Pimento Cheeseburger and more.

The owner, Mark Henderson, says this is their way of giving back to the community they love.

Click here to learn more about daily specials for all participating restaurants.

