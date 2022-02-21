Liberty University grad Nightbirde dies in wake of nationwide TV appearance

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Liberty University graduate, who dropped out of the TV show “America’s Got Talent” while fighting cancer, has died.

National media and members of the cast of the TV talent show report Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski, 31, died Sunday.

Cancer had reportedly spread to her lungs, spine and liver.

The singer won accolades from the judges on the show when she appeared in 2021, but dropped out mid-season because of her health.

