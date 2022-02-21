New police building, roadway improvements among Lynchburg capital improvement plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council will meet Tuesday to finalize its five-year capital improvement plan.

“Capital improvement planning is how we build the city of the future,” said Reid Wodicka, deputy city manager.

As part of that, some projects are up for funding in the next fiscal year.

One major project involves the police department. Lynchburg Police look to begin construction on a new headquarters before the year is over.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says a new building is far overdue.

“I’ve been with the department for a little over 25 years and very honestly we needed a new building when I started here. We have expanded into two other buildings since I started here. We’ve outgrown that space as well,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema says moving into a new building would help in many ways.

It would increase efficiency, bring upgraded technology, and allow for more community interaction.

“Right now we have such limited space in the buildings to invite the community in for something simple as a public meeting or anything like that, so the goal of this new building will have some multi-purpose space that we can invite the public into,” said Zuidema.

An exact location for that has not yet been picked.

While that’s decided, other projects are also being highlighted.

The Lakeside Drive and Lynchburg Expressway intersection will be looked at for improvements over the coming years. The city is also looking at putting more amenities at Riverfront Park.

All of these and more in an effort to keep advancing Lynchburg.

“If you think about all the wonderful projects that have been done that has made this city what it is for decades and really centuries in the past, we are planning for that for the future and making the city of what it is tomorrow,” said Wodicka.

After approving the CIP, they’ll work to approve the budget for the next fiscal year.

