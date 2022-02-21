Officials concerned about busy start to spring fire season in Virginia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’ve gotten off to a really busy start, early start to spring fire season this year,” said Brad Carico, Deputy Regional Forester for the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Crews worked to contain a fire on Sandy Ford Road in Bedford County on Monday.

“Unfortunately this time of year, the vegetation has been dormant all winter, it’s really dry and when we get these significant wind events, these cold fronts coming through with a lot of wind and very little moisture, that’s very conducive to the start and spread of wildfires,” said Carico.

Carico says this is just one of many fires over the weekend including some that happened right here in Southwest Virginia.

“With the wind event that we had, I can’t tell you an exact number but we had multiple fires statewide,” said Carico.

Fire officials say it’s so important to follow that 4 pm burning law to prevent fires like from happening.

“I would just urge the public, do not burn unless you absolutely have to. Make sure you are with the fire at all times. Never leave a fire unattended because it takes mere seconds for it to get away from you,” said Carico.

