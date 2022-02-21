Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Officials concerned about busy start to spring fire season in Virginia

Fire in Bedford County
Fire in Bedford County(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’ve gotten off to a really busy start, early start to spring fire season this year,” said Brad Carico, Deputy Regional Forester for the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Crews worked to contain a fire on Sandy Ford Road in Bedford County on Monday.

“Unfortunately this time of year, the vegetation has been dormant all winter, it’s really dry and when we get these significant wind events, these cold fronts coming through with a lot of wind and very little moisture, that’s very conducive to the start and spread of wildfires,” said Carico.

Carico says this is just one of many fires over the weekend including some that happened right here in Southwest Virginia.

“With the wind event that we had, I can’t tell you an exact number but we had multiple fires statewide,” said Carico.

Fire officials say it’s so important to follow that 4 pm burning law to prevent fires like from happening.

“I would just urge the public, do not burn unless you absolutely have to. Make sure you are with the fire at all times. Never leave a fire unattended because it takes mere seconds for it to get away from you,” said Carico.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River's Carder Miller celebrates following state championship win on Saturday.
Local wrestlers bring home titles at state championships in Salem
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage
Power restored in Roanoke Co. after outages caused by weather
A stalled frontal boundary brings multiple chances of rain.
Rainy pattern expected this week
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

Monday, February 21 - Evening Outlook
Monday, February 21 - Evening Outlook
The University of Lynchburg
University of Lynchburg professor says response to Ukraine situation will have future impacts
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist-held areas of Ukraine for so-called “peacekeeping”
Tabitha Thompson
Friends of Tabitha Thompson host horse show series in her memory