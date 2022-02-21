Hometown Local
Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia drops below 10

(WFIE)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,628,593 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, February 21, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,355 from 1,627,238 reported Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,700,951 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 11.7% reported Friday for the previous seven days. (Not all numbers are updated daily.)

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

DH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,351,588 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 80.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 71.8% fully vaccinated. 91.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 81.8% are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, there have been 18,145 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 18,016 reported Friday.

1,221 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,424 Friday. 103,042 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

