Police searching for armed robber in Martinsville

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Henry County that occurred Sunday night, according to police.

Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m., to Sparky’s Food Store located at 604 Starling Avenue in Martinsville after a black male walked into the store with a gun and demanded money. He was wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana.

After a struggle with the storeowner the man grabbed the register and fled the store. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call Lieutenant Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5321.

