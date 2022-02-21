Poll: Majority of Virginians support grocery tax cut; requiring vaccines for first responders, teachers, and medical professionals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - A majority of Virginians support cutting the 2.5% grocery tax, requiring vaccines for first responders, teachers and medical professionals, according to a new statewide poll.

In the poll, conducted by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, 47 percent of respondents supported a total repeal while 25 percent supported giving low-income Virginians a tax credit. The Virginia Senate passed a partial grocery tax repeal on February 11.

Virginians also vaccine mandates for certain professions. The poll found that 58 percent of voters support a mandate for first responders, 57 percent support a mandate for teachers, and 61 percent support a mandate for medical professionals. The same poll shows 55 percent of voters oppose a mandate for elementary school students and 51 percent oppose a mandate for middle school students.

Masks in school were a different story as 56 percent of Virginia voters say health data should be used to determine mask requirements while 40 percent say the decision should be left up to parents.

The poll also found that 63 percent of Virginia voters support teaching how racism continues to impact American society while 33 percent opposed it and found that 57 percent of Virginia voters oppose a ban on the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools 35 percent support it.

Another topic Virginia voters unanimously agree on is police officers in schools as 70 percent of all voters strongly support stationing a police officer in every school.

Abortion continues to be a dividing topic as 49 percent of Virginian voters opposed a 24-hour waiting for an abortion while 44 percent supported one. About 58 percent of Virginians also opposed a ban on abortion after six weeks while 33 percent supported one.

This continues the trend of partisan divide seen among Virginia voters as 45 percent of Virginians say the state is moving in the right direction while 41 percent say the state is moving in the wrong direction. The poll shows the difference to be mostly partisan with 80 percent of Republicans saying Virginia is moving in the right direction while only 22 percent of democrats say Virginia is going in the right direction.

The poll states it was based on 701 interviews done with registered Virginia voters which were conducted from January 26 to February 15.

To view the full Wason Center Survey click here.

