Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Putin orders Russian troops into separatist-held areas of Ukraine for so-called “peacekeeping”

(Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - According to CNN: “A decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, which recognized two-pro Moscow breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, ordered Russian armed forces into the territories in what it called “peacekeeping functions.”

The US expects Russian troops could move as soon as tonight or tomorrow into Donbas for their so-called “peacekeeping” mission, according to a senior US official familiar with latest intelligence.

The US is still seeing preparations for a potential broadening operation including loading amphibious ships and loading equipment for airborne units.”

This is a developing story. Check back with WDBJ7.com and the WDBJ7 App for the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River's Carder Miller celebrates following state championship win on Saturday.
Local wrestlers bring home titles at state championships in Salem
WDBJ7 Logo
Channel signals back after technical difficulties due to fiber sheath breach from bullet damage
Power restored in Roanoke Co. after outages caused by weather
A stalled frontal boundary brings multiple chances of rain.
Rainy pattern expected this week
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

Monday, February 21 - Evening Outlook
Monday, February 21 - Evening Outlook
The University of Lynchburg
University of Lynchburg professor says response to Ukraine situation will have future impacts
Fire in Bedford County
Officials concerned about busy start to spring fire season in Virginia
Tabitha Thompson
Friends of Tabitha Thompson host horse show series in her memory