Putin orders Russian troops into separatist-held areas of Ukraine for so-called “peacekeeping”

(WDBJ) - According to CNN: “A decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, which recognized two-pro Moscow breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, ordered Russian armed forces into the territories in what it called “peacekeeping functions.”

The US expects Russian troops could move as soon as tonight or tomorrow into Donbas for their so-called “peacekeeping” mission, according to a senior US official familiar with latest intelligence.

The US is still seeing preparations for a potential broadening operation including loading amphibious ships and loading equipment for airborne units.”

