Rainy pattern expected this week

Sunny and dry through Monday

Mild start to the week (60s)

Rainy pattern sets up from Tuesday through Friday

MONDAY

High pressure continues to build in for Monday. We will start off in the 20s and lower 30s, but temperatures warm quickly with highs in the 60s for much of the region. We stay dry on Monday, but showers spread into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be the beginning of our rainy pattern.

Mild and sunny today. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

SYSTEM #1: Models have been consistently showing two systems bringing rounds of rain to the region. The first looks to slide through the Great Lakes and its front looks to stall nearby. This will allow for quite a bit of rain Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Models are showing a break Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning then system number 2 moves in. Given dry conditions leading into this event, we don’t expect any flood issues early in the week. Rain totals should range from .50″ to 1.5″ to the west.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Two systems will bring waves of rain this week. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

SYSTEM #2: Rain will continue to develop near the stationary front and spread into the region early Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon/evening. The cold front associated with this system will move through Thursday night into Friday morning and look to exit late Friday. Highs look cooler with highs on Thursday in the 40s and High on Friday in the 50s.

Given wet conditions from the rain earlier in the week, we could see minor flooding where the heaviest rain has fallen. It appears the the highest flood risk would be into the mountains and WV. Through Friday, we could see 1.5-4″ of rain over much of our area.

Rainfall outlook through Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.