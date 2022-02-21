Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a missing woman.

The alert was issued on behalf of Richmond Police at 2 p.m. February 21, 2022.

Police are looking for Carmelia Black, who is Black, 67 years old, 5′5″ and 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last reported seen February 20 at 2 p.m. in the area of Yorktown Avenue in Richmond. She may have been wearing a long puffy coat, Call of Duty t-shirt, orange pants and tan slide-on shoes.

Police say Black suffers from a “cognitive impairment” and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-6734.

