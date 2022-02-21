Hometown Local
University of Lynchburg professor says response to Ukraine situation will have future impacts

The University of Lynchburg(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A University of Lynchburg professor says the West’s response to the Ukraine situation will have future impacts.

Threats of invasion into the country by Russia have sparked headlines recently. Monday Putin ordered forces to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine.

Marek Payerhin, who was born in Poland and is an international relations and political science professor at the university, says Western powers should not back down to Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin, adding that standing up to such a move is critical.

“I think Putin is really hoping that he’s going to put a wedge in between the Western alliance. He’s hoping that the Western alliance is not going to be willing to commit to war or suffer through this,” said Payerhin.

He says an invasion could impact the security of the surrounding region.

