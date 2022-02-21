Hometown Local
Warbird showcase tour schedule announced

WWII Warbirds visiting Wichita Falls
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WDBJ) - The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), based in Culpeper, in conjunction with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation (DAMF), has announced its Warbird Showcase Tour Schedule.

Some new events have been added to the tour starting with a “meet and greet” April 23 at the Culpeper Regional Airport.

Mother’s Day weekend May 7 and 8 in Warrenton will be the debut of “Women and Girls Can Fly!” Those attending can talk with three of the female pilots. One flies a B-25 (and is a retired Southwest Airlines Captain who flew Boeing 737s), another flies the Fairchild F24 (and a Falcon 7X jet in her day job) and the third is a student pilot flying a Piper TriPacer.

Other cities on the tour schedule are Cumberland MD, Ashland/Richmond VA, Frederick MD, Manteo NC, Raleigh NC, Hagerstown MD, Leesburg VA and Georgetown DE.

The full tour schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird is available at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/.

Poll: Majority of Virginians support grocery tax cut; requiring vaccines for first responders, teachers, and medical professionals