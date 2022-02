BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash along Route 655 Tuesday has closed the roadway.

The crash was near Chase Dr; Forest Lawn Dr; Gemstone Ln; Hales Ford Rd; October Ct; Waterford Dr; Rt. 750N/S (Bedford County), according to VDOT.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.