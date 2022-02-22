Big Fish Cider enjoys Wassail

Hometown Local
It of course all ended at the tasting room in Monterey to enjoy the product of last year’s efforts.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Highland County, they celebrated apple cider.

The Big Fish cidery hosted their annual Wassail on Saturday, parading through the orchards, scaring away evil spirits while reciting lighthearted incantations and leaving gifts for the tree spirit.

It of course all ended at the tasting room in Monterey to enjoy the product of last year’s efforts.

