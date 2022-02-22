Big Fish Cider enjoys Wassail

MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Highland County, they celebrated apple cider.

The Big Fish cidery hosted their annual Wassail on Saturday, parading through the orchards, scaring away evil spirits while reciting lighthearted incantations and leaving gifts for the tree spirit.

It of course all ended at the tasting room in Monterey to enjoy the product of last year’s efforts.

