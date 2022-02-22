Hometown Local
Bristol man killed in Buchanan County crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash Sunday morning.

Matthew S. Justus, 32, of Bristol died after being taken to a hospital.

Police were called to the crash at 2:20 a.m. February 20 on Route 676, a mile east of Route 643 in Buchanan County.

Police say Justus was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 676, ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

