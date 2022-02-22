Hometown Local
Consultant offers help for small businesses

Diane McCarthy makes monthly visits to the chamber offices.
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, some small business owners got free advice thanks to the chamber of commerce.

Diane McCarthy from the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center was at the Chamber offices.

The drop-in event provided business owners and entrepreneurs and opportunity to learn more about resources available to them and how to take advantage of them.

”What we try to do is help people see the whole scope of the business, you know, all the different aspects,” McCarthy said, “and walk them through from startups or from existing businesses to help them streamline their efforts be more efficient.”

McCarthy stops by on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

